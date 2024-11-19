Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 13.6% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 16,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 150.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AGCO by 711.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

