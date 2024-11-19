Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,810 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,668,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,019,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 326,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 168,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

