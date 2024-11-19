Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

