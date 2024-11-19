Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $15,118,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 161.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 294,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 147.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 98,209 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRH opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.