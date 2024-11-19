Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $177.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $120.76 and a 52-week high of $186.03.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.