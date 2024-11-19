Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 33,602 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.6% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

CGBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

