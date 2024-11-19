Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,287,000 after buying an additional 146,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,862,000 after buying an additional 103,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 238.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 935,418 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

