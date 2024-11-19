Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 8,576 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 70.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.