Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in CACI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,172. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.20.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $448.13 on Tuesday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $314.06 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.36 and its 200 day moving average is $469.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

