Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter valued at $132,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,552,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 86.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 85.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OBDE opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital Co. III

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.6%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

