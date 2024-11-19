Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $182,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

HR opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

