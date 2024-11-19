Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells C$2,843,700.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$57.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.