Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $972.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

