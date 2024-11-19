Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Acquires £63,750 in Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £63,750 ($80,808.72).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,170 ($11,623.78).

On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,202.69).

On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,196.98).

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TIG opened at GBX 86.35 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Team Internet Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 207.50 ($2.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

