Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Acquires £63,750 in Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £63,750 ($80,808.72).
Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,170 ($11,623.78).
- On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,202.69).
- On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,196.98).
Team Internet Group Stock Performance
Shares of TIG opened at GBX 86.35 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Team Internet Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 207.50 ($2.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIG
About Team Internet Group
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.