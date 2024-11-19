Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on TCK. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.