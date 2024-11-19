Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $431.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $476.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $125,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $4,796,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

