The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,535,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Read Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.