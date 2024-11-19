The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.