Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,824. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

