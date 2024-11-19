UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UGI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in UGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

