Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

