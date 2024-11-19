Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.