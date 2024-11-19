Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.22 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 52.19 ($0.66). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 715,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.22.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

