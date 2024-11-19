Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33,038 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $133,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after buying an additional 1,029,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

