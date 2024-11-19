Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,553,666 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.