Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $818,000. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,122 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LNG opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.06.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

