Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,508,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This trade represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.