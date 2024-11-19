Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in VeriSign by 836.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,133,000 after purchasing an additional 422,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,914,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

