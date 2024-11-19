Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.99 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

