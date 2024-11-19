Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.66 Million Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

VRTS opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $190.42 and a one year high of $263.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

