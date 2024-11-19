Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.23 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $832.94 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.71 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $809.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.93.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

