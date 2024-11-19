Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.42 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $38,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 311.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 40.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Shares of HAE opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

