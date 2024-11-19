Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $350.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $291.98 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

