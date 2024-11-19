Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 701,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 461,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.5 %

AMSF opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $3.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $13.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.26%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

