Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,936,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 506,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. The business had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

