Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,088 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,932,000 after buying an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Antero Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 381,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Antero Resources by 36.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,060,000 after purchasing an additional 464,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 228.21 and a beta of 3.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

