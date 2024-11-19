Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

