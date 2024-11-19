What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for PSTV FY2028 Earnings?

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

PSTV stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

