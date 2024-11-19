What is William Blair’s Forecast for APEI FY2025 Earnings?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

APEI stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $299,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,242,169.70. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 58,804 shares of company stock valued at $915,928 in the last three months. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in American Public Education by 13,583.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

