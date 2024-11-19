Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 406.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 58,420 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

