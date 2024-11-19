Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.27 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 384 ($4.87). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.93), with a volume of 6,429 shares traded.

Wilmington Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,047.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity

About Wilmington

In other news, insider Guy Millward sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.98), for a total value of £16,309.50 ($20,673.72). Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

