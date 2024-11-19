WordLogic (OTCMKTS:WLGC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WordLogic Co. (OTCMKTS:WLGC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. WordLogic shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
WordLogic Stock Performance
WordLogic Company Profile
WordLogic Corporation, a software company, develops, markets, licenses, and sells data entry software for handheld computing devices. The company offers predictive text solutions that accelerate the entry and retrieval of text and information for personal computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, hybrid touchscreen devices, wearables, and car systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WordLogic
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for WordLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WordLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.