Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 350,638 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 290,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

