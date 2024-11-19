XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of XPEL worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth $12,021,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPEL by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,182 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $1,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.85. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

