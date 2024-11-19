Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner bought 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

