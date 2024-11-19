Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $93,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.29.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

