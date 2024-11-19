Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.