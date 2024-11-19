Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.06 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.35). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.44), with a volume of 43,119 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.06.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

