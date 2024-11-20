63,600 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

