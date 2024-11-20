A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

